WORLD
2 min read
At least 102 killed in armed attack in northern Nigeria
Suspected criminal herders storm village late Friday, marking one of deadliest assaults this year.
At least 102 killed in armed attack in northern Nigeria
Benue State Police spokesperson Udeme Edet says tactical units had been deployed to the area. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

At least 102 people were killed in a pre-dawn attack on a community in Benue State in north-central Nigeria, local officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Armed men, suspected to be criminal herders, stormed the Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area late Friday night and continued the assault into the early hours of Saturday.

The attack is among the deadliest in recent months in Nigeria's long-running conflict between farming communities and herders, which has intensified due to disputes over land, water access, migration routes and livestock damage.

"We have lost no fewer than 102 people, and over 100 others are in critical condition at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi," said Dennis Denen Gbongbon, president of the Association of United Farmers Benue Valley, in a phone interview.

"Medical personnel have made an urgent appeal for blood donations to save the lives of the injured."

RelatedTRT Global - Attacks in central Nigeria kill at least 20 people

Another survivor, who gave his name as Godspower, said: "The armed men poured petrol before setting fire to our shelters and burnt our people in their sleep."

Residents said the attack lasted for more than two hours, with homes destroyed and families trapped inside burning buildings.

Joseph Har, special adviser to the Benue State governor on security and internal affairs, confirmed the incident and said authorities were still assessing the full scale of the assault.

"We are aware of the ugly incident that happened in the early hours of today, and we are investigating the killing of more than 100 people. We have recovered 102 bodies," Har said.

Benue State Police spokesperson Udeme Edet said tactical units had been deployed to the area.

"It is with great sadness that we report some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries," Edet said in a statement. "The police have not relented and are in pursuit of the attackers. We will continue efforts to keep everyone safe."

RelatedTRT Global - Military strike reportedly kills 20 civilians in northern Nigeria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us