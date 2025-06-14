TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye denies Israeli ties to military cybersecurity systems
Anti-disinformation agency says allegation is aimed at misleading public.
Türkiye denies Israeli ties to military cybersecurity systems
FILE PHOTO: Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

Türkiye on Saturday categorically denied claims that the Turkish General Staff’s cybersecurity systems are managed by a company tied to the Israeli military.

The Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X that the National Defence Ministry had already clarified it has no cooperation or ties with the company mentioned in the allegations.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye slams Israel’s strikes on Iran as ‘barbaric aggression’ and a threat to global peace

“Despite this, misleading information continues to be deliberately circulated,” the statement read, warning that spreading false claims is a criminal offence under the Turkish Penal Code.

The centre stressed that any efforts to discredit the Turkish Armed Forces would be closely monitored and subject to legal action.

The statement concluded that linking the Turkish Armed Forces to Israel is a calculated attempt at disinformation aimed at distorting public perception.

RelatedTRT Global - How Türkiye is countering Israel’s disinformation campaign
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us