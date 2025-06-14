Türkiye on Saturday categorically denied claims that the Turkish General Staff’s cybersecurity systems are managed by a company tied to the Israeli military.

The Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X that the National Defence Ministry had already clarified it has no cooperation or ties with the company mentioned in the allegations.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye slams Israel’s strikes on Iran as ‘barbaric aggression’ and a threat to global peace

“Despite this, misleading information continues to be deliberately circulated,” the statement read, warning that spreading false claims is a criminal offence under the Turkish Penal Code.

The centre stressed that any efforts to discredit the Turkish Armed Forces would be closely monitored and subject to legal action.

The statement concluded that linking the Turkish Armed Forces to Israel is a calculated attempt at disinformation aimed at distorting public perception.