ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
8 dead, over 200 injured in Israel as Iran launches massive missile barrage
Dozens missing after strike hits building near Tel Aviv; scientific institute reportedly damaged
8 dead, over 200 injured in Israel as Iran launches massive missile barrage
Dozens missing after strike hits building near Tel Aviv; scientific institute reportedly damaged / AP
June 14, 2025

Iranian missiles struck multiple locations in central and northern Israel early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring 208 others, according to Israeli media reports, in one of the deadliest exchanges since hostilities escalated.

Channel 12 said around 50 rockets were fired at central Israel in the latest wave of attacks, with missiles landing in the Bat Yam and Rehovot areas south of Tel Aviv. Four people were killed in these areas, and 195 others were injured—five of them critically. The broadcaster also reported that approximately 35 people were missing after a missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the Weizmann Institute of Science, a prominent research university in Rehovot, was severely damaged in the strikes.

The Maariv newspaper said at least six sites were directly hit in central Israel.

In northern Israel, four people were killed and 13 others wounded when Iranian missiles struck the Haifa area, including Tamra and Krayot. Channel 12 reported “heavy damage” to multiple buildings and streets across those areas.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted two drones near the southern port city of Eilat and continued to engage incoming projectiles launched from Iran. It also confirmed it was carrying out retaliatory strikes on military targets in Tehran.

The flare-up follows a major Israeli attack early Friday that targeted Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly killing senior commanders, scientists and civilians. Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at several Israeli cities.

The situation continues to evolve, with fears mounting over a broader regional conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us