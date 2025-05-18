“Children, families, and the elderly in Gaza were reduced to starvation,” noted Pope Leo XIV in his inauguration mass in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square.

Thanking some 200,000 people and numerous delegations representing states, royal families, and other Christian churches, the pontiff added: “In the joy of faith and communion, we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of war,” according to the Vatican News Agency on Sunday.

Particularly in Ukraine, Leo underlined the importance of the negotiations to bring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Following the mass, the pontiff met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the agency.

Türkiye's President Erdogan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV, hopes for joint efforts to end humanitarian crises Türkiye and the Vatican will make a significant contribution to ending humanitarian tragedies, especially in Gaza, Erdogan says in a statement.

The Israeli army has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.