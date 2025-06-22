ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
US quietly informed Iran about nuclear site bombardment: report
Iran has evacuated most of its uranium stockpile at nuclear sites to an undisclosed place before the US targeted Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan with bunker-buster bombs.
US quietly informed Iran about nuclear site bombardment: report
US President Donald Trump announced nuclear sites were destroyed and warned of stronger future strikes as Iran vowed to defend its sovereignty. / AP
June 22, 2025

The United States quietly informed Iran ahead of devastating air strikes on three key nuclear sites, signalling no desire for full-scale war.

A senior Iranian political source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Amwaj.media that Washington conveyed that it did not seek an all-out confrontation on June 21, and intends to target only the Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Iranian officials swiftly evacuated the sites, securing "most" of the country’s enriched uranium stockpile in undisclosed locations, according to the source.

Neither the US nor Iranian authorities have publicly commented on the report.

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, on the other hand, said London was informed ahead of the attack.

Three B-2 bombers launched six 13.6 kg bunker-busting Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs on Fordow’s underground enrichment plant.

Experts believe two bombs struck each of Fordow’s heavily fortified entrances, with another pair aimed at its ventilation shaft.

Meanwhile, a US submarine reportedly fired 30 Tomahawk missiles at Natanz and the sprawling Isfahan nuclear complex.

Both sites had been hit days earlier by Israeli forces.

US involvement

Fox News, citing a US official, suggested Isfahan presented a harder target than the deeply buried Fordow site.

“This was the hardest target,” the official said on background. “Everyone was talking about and focused on Fordow, but Isfahan was actually the hardest target.”

President Trump declared the nuclear sites “completely and totally obliterated,” warning that future US strikes would be “far greater.”

Iran condemned the strikes as illegal and a breach of international law.

Tehran, earlier, accused the International Atomic Energy Agency of “obscuring the truth” about the country’s nuclear programme after the UN watchdog said Iran is in breach of its nuclear obligations.

Iran’s nuclear authority said legal measures were being prepared, as both sides brace for what could follow this dramatic escalation.

RelatedTRT Global - US conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites: Trump
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us