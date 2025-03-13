WORLD
Azerbaijan, Armenia develop consensus on peace deal clauses
The deal follows years of conflict over Karabakh, which Azerbaijan regained in 2020 and fully secured in 2023.
"The negotiation process on the text of the peace agreement with Armenia has been concluded," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters. / Reuters
March 13, 2025

The Azerbaijani foreign minister announced that a consensus has been reached on all articles of the peace agreement with Armenia.

Speaking at a news conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday, Jeyhun Bayramov explained that Armenia had initially refused to accept two articles of the agreement but had recently agreed to them.

"We had previously reported that the last two articles remained unapproved.

However, the Armenian side has now informed us that it accepts Azerbaijan’s proposals on these two issues," Bayramov noted.

Regional conflict

Baku-Yerevan relations have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh - a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan - and seven adjacent regions.

Both countries have repeatedly said a comprehensive peace deal to end their long-standing animosity is within reach but talks have failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
