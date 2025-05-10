TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Fidan attends ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting on Ukraine
During online meeting, Hakan Fidan stresses Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, voicing Ankara’s support for unconditional ceasefire.
Türkiye's Fidan attends ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting on Ukraine
Fidan reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it. / AA
May 10, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in a “coalition of the willing” meeting focused on Ukraine, representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, during his speech at the online meeting on Saturday, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it.

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities in monitoring a ceasefire if one is established for the conflict, which is now in its fourth year.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us