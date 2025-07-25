WORLD
2 min read
Russia says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely by next month as Erdogan vows to get them together
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Russia-Ukraine summit should finalise the settlement, as the positions of both sides are currently opposed.
Russia says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely by next month as Erdogan vows to get them together
Russia has demanded that Ukraine adhere to a neutral, non-allied statusRussia has demanded that Ukraine adhere to a neutral, non-allied status. / Reuters
July 25, 2025

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the end of August is highly unlikely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday, Peskov said a Russia-Ukraine summit should finalise a settlement and formalise all agreed-upon terms.

"Can such an extremely complex process be completed in 30 days? Clearly, that’s hardly possible," he said when asked about the possibility of the leaders' summit before the end of August.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye will strive to bring the leaders of Ukraine and Russia together.

“This week, by holding talks with Putin and Trump, we will strive to see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul,” Erdogan said.

‘Diametrically opposed’

Besides, the draft memorandums from Russia and Ukraine are diametrically opposed, making it impossible to reconcile their positions on a settlement in a short timeframe, Peskov added.

"Our position is well-known; it is outlined in the draft memorandum handed to the Ukrainian side," Peskov said, adding that the parties still have substantial work ahead.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine adhere to a neutral, non-allied status and end any foreign military presence on its territory.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has called the terms an ultimatum and wants a ceasefire and face-to-face talks with Putin.

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on resolving the conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Before the full meeting, delegation heads Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov held a private one-on-one discussion.

The main part of the talks lasted about 40 minutes, during which the sides reviewed their positions as outlined in the draft memorandums.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us