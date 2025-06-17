WORLD
2 min read
Russian attack on Kiev overnight kills 14 and injures 44, Ukraine minister says
"27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko says.
Russian attack on Kiev overnight kills 14 and injures 44, Ukraine minister says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes. / AP
9 hours ago

A Russian attack on Ukraine has killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens in the capital, authorities said, with more wounded reported in the Odessa and Chernigiv regions.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight".

He added that "residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital's Solomyansky district.

"During the attack on Kiev... a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal

‘Ultimatums’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on "residential buildings in Kiev," saying on Telegram that Moscow was "continuing its war against civilians".

On Monday, Zelenskyy had said he hoped to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

But the Ukrainian leader was expected to arrive at the G7 after the departure of the American president, who cut short his stay in the Canadian Rockies as Israel pounded Iran.

Russia, on the other hand, downed 147 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said.

Air defence units intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, overnight, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow had been repelled.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine carry out fourth POW swap this week
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
BBC’s Gaza coverage reveals staggering bias against Palestinians
Iran blasts Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'
Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones
Trump urges Iran to talk as G7 looks for common ground
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
US warship heads to Middle East as Iran, Israel conflict escalates
Paris Air Show bars Israeli stands exhibiting offensive weapons
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
Pakistan shuts air, land routes with Iran amid escalating regional tensions
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Korea: A Country Under Pressure | Storyteller
India's Modi visits Greek-administered Cyprus just days after clashing with Pakistan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us