WORLD
3 min read
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Directive, which asks staff to outline cuts by 13 June, comes amid financial crisis triggered in part by the US, which provides nearly a quarter of UN's funding.
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
UN staff demonstrate about firing employees, outside the European headquarters, in Geneva [File] / Reuters
16 hours ago

The United Nations Secretariat is preparing to slash its $3.7 billion budget by 20 percent and cut around 6,900 jobs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters news agency.

The directive, which asks staff to outline cuts by 13 June, comes amid a financial crisis triggered in part by the United States, which provides nearly a quarter of the UN’s funding.

In addition to sweeping foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump, which have severely impacted UN humanitarian agencies, the US owes nearly $1.5 billion in arrears and current-year contributions.

The author of the memo, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan, did not directly reference the US shortfall, instead framing the cuts as part of a broader review launched in March, known as "UN80".

"It is an ambitious effort to ensure that the United Nations is fit for purpose to support 21st-century multilateralism, reduce human suffering and build better lives and futures for all," Ramanathan wrote.

"I count on your cooperation for this collective effort whose aggressive timelines are recognised."

The proposed cuts would take effect from 1 January, at the start of the next budget cycle.

TRT Global - UN OCHA to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortfall

OCHA will reduce its global workforce from 2,600 to 2,100 and scale back in key crisis zones.

🔗

'Times of peril'

In recent briefings to UN diplomats, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was considering a sweeping overhaul that would merge major departments, shift resources globally, and cut overlapping operations.

The UN may consolidate agencies, relocate staff to more affordable cities, and reduce bureaucracy.

"These are times of peril, but they are also times of profound opportunity and obligation," Guterres said earlier this month.

"Make no mistake: uncomfortable and difficult decisions lie ahead. It may be easier—and even tempting—to ignore them or kick the can down the road. But that road is a dead end."

In April, Tom Fletcher, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, informed staff that US budget cuts would force the agency to trim 20 percent of its workforce to address a $58 million shortfall.

The US failure to pay its assessments has created a liquidity crisis for the UN, further worsened by China's repeated late payments. Together, both countries account for over 40 percent of the UN's core funding.

The Trump administration has also withdrawn hundreds of millions of dollars in discretionary funds, forcing the abrupt suspension of numerous humanitarian programmes. UN officials warn these cutbacks will cost lives.

The proposed US budget for the coming year, pending approval by Congress, eliminates or severely reduces funding for several UN operations, including peacekeeping.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us