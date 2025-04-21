AFRICA
2 min read
Deadly RSF shelling targets Sudan's El-Fasher, dozens dead
The assault follows the RSF's seizure of nearby Zamzam displacement camp, where up to one million people had sought refuge.
Deadly RSF shelling targets Sudan's El-Fasher, dozens dead
El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains the last major city in the vast Darfur region that the paramilitary group has not conquered. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Paramilitary shelling on Sudan's besieged city of El-Fasher, in the western region of Darfur, killed more than 30 civilians and wounded dozens more, activists said.

The attack involved "heavy artillery shelling" and targeted the city's residential neighbourhoods, said the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across Sudan.

Since April 2023, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a brutal war.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains the last major city in the vast Darfur region that the paramilitary group has not conquered.

Last week, the Rapid Support Forces launched a renewed offensive on the city and two nearby displacement camps - Zamzam and Abu Shouk - killing over 400 and displacing some 400,000 people, according to the United Nations.

TRT Global - Mass displacement in Sudan's Darfur as RSF takes over Zamzam camp

The fighting around the camp and other areas has killed over 300 civilians, including 10 humanitarian workers from Relief International.

🔗

Millions at danger

In a bloody ground offensive, the RSF took control of Zamzam camp, where up to one million people were sheltering, according to aid sources.

Following the army's recapture of the capital Khartoum last month, the RSF has intensified efforts to seize El-Fasher, raising fears of a devastating urban battle and a new wave of displacement.

The war in Sudan, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced 13 million and created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has effectively divided the country into two parts, with the army holding the centre, east, and north, while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, with its allies, parts of the south.

TRT Global - Dozens killed as RSF shells Sudan's Al Fasher

Al Fasher, a vital humanitarian hub, has seen intense fighting since May.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us