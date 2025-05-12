TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pakistan hails PKK dissolution as ‘significant’ step toward terror-free Türkiye
Premier Sharif praises Turkish leadership after group announces disbandment following jailed PKK ringleader Ocalan’s call to end 40-year campaign
Pakistan hails PKK dissolution as ‘significant’ step toward terror-free Türkiye
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, also welcomed the dissolution of the PKK terror group. / AA
May 12, 2025

Pakistan has welcomed the announcement by the PKK terror group to dissolve and lay down arms, calling it a “significant step” toward a “terror-free Türkiye.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the development in a message on X on Monday, saying it reflects the determination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people to move toward “reconciliation, unity and stability.”

“This historic development reflects the unflinching resolve of the Turkish leadership, under my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation, to continue their march forward,” Sharif said. “Together, Pakistan and Türkiye remain committed to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, also welcomed the dissolution of the PKK terror group.

“We consider this development as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability,” it said.

“Pakistan and Türkiye, bound by deep-rooted fraternal ties, have always supported each other in all areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism efforts,” the statement added.

The PKK announcement follows a February statement by jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who called for the dissolution of the PKK and its affiliated groups, urging an end to the armed campaign that has lasted more than four decades.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.

Earlier Monday, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik also welcomed the announcement, describing it as a key step.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us