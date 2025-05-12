If you had a coin for every instance Randy Fine made racist remarks about Palestinians, you’d likely be quite wealthy.

The Republican US Representative from Brevard County, Florida, has repeatedly expressed extreme hatred toward Palestinians specifically and Muslims in general.

His remarks on social media have been particularly inflammatory, including the use of hashtags such as “#BombAway,” “#StarveAway,” “#MuslimProblem”, “#MuslimTerrorists”, and “#FireAway” targeting Palestinians and those who stand with Palestinians’ rights.

Recently, Fine sparked another controversy by reposting Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s tweet, which accused Israel’s government of using starvation as a weapon of war.

In response, Fine posted a string of hateful comments, including: “Tell your fellow Muslim terrorists to release the hostages and surrender. Until then, #StarveAway.”

Later, he added, “Hey Muslim terrorists, cry harder. #StarveAway,” followed by, “I love blocking Muslim terrorists. They clearly aren’t too hungry. #KeepOnStarving.”

Fine’s tweets faced backlash from social media users and were criticised by human rights groups.

But this wasn’t the first time he spewed hatred, and it wasn’t an isolated incident.

Fine called the head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the UN and its bodies, UNICEF and UNRWA, “terrorists” publicly and repeatedly, along with bombsaway hashtags.

Moreover, he responded to UNRWA’s warning of food instability in Gaza with “who cares?”.

“The @UN is a terrorist organisation and all of its facilities in Gaza should be treated as such,” he posted on X.

The self-proclaimed “Hebrew Hammer”, Zionist and Jewish, Fine called Palestinians “Muslim occupiers” and targeted Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib a “terrorist” and said that some members of the progressive “Squad” — of which she is a member — “shouldn’t be Americans.”

One of the most disturbing instances occurred after the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist.

Eygi was fatally shot by the Israeli forces while standing unarmed at a peaceful protest against illegal settlements near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The elected US official, Fine, responded to the killing by celebrating the American citizen’s death on his social media account, posting: “Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway."

In another incident, the US Representative said that there was no such thing as innocent Palestinian civilians, called them "demons that live on Earth" who "deserve death," “no state,” and said that "Gaza must be destroyed.”

It’s no surprise that these comments stem from a place of hate, specifically targeting and calling for the mass murder of an entire nation, while also celebrating the death of one of their own citizens.

Despite the gravity of these remarks, Fine’s actions have largely gone unnoticed by mainstream media, political leaders, and legal authorities.

Double standards

In contrast, any statement that criticises Israel or its actions has still been accused of “anti-Semitism” and is often met with intense scrutiny and swift repercussions, including detention and deportations.

These include an extent of more than 3,600 arrests of students, while many students have faced severe disciplinary actions, including suspensions and campus bans.

This crackdown extended to politicians as well. In October 2023, Tlaib faced a censure motion for her outspoken criticism of Israel and participation in a Capitol protest. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia submitted a resolution to censure Tlaib, although it ultimately failed to pass.

Additionally, two arrests have garnered global attention.

Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk were detained for their criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March 2025.

Her detention followed her co-authorship of an op-ed in the Tufts Daily that criticised the university's stance on the Gaza conflict and advocated for divestment from companies with ties to Israel.

A federal judge later ruled that her detention violated First Amendment rights, leading to her release after six weeks in detention.

Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student at Columbia University, was arrested in March 2025 amid a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism.

Although not accused of participating in any violent protests, Khalil served as a negotiator and spokesperson for student activists involved in campus demonstrations against Israel's war on Gaza.

These cases raise a critical question: Why does the West remain silent when it comes to hatred toward Palestinians?

While pro-Israel rhetoric is often amplified and defended, any criticism of Israel’s actions is swiftly penalised.