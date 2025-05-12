WAR ON GAZA
Israeli president's visit triggers protests in Berlin
Demonstrators slam German President Steinmeier’s red carpet welcome, demand end to Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israel's President Isaac Herzog shake hands as they attend a press conference at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, May 12, 2025. / Reuters
May 12, 2025

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Berlin was met with protests as demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Amnesty International organised a protest on Monday in the government quarter to protest against German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's high-level reception of Herzog, which included a red carpet welcome while the conflict in Gaza continues.

The protesters carried signs reading “End Israel's genocide in Gaza!”, “No weapons for war crimes in Gaza,” and “Respect international humanitarian law!” while chanting slogans demanding an end to Israel's military attacks and human rights violations.

Sophie, an Amnesty volunteer who participated in the protest, criticised Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the ongoing war crimes. “This is not the right time for such a visit. A partnership based on values must be founded on international legal principles,” she told Anadolu, stressing that Germany can no longer view Israel as a “value partner.”

Germany's blind eye: Protecting Israel while prosecuting Palestine

German courts have been prosecuting pro-Palestinian activists for alleged anti-Israel slogans like "from the river to the sea," prioritising Israel's security over free speech and stifling dissent, all in the name of historical responsibility.

The volunteer called on German politicians to pressure Israel to end the blockade and allow humanitarian aid. “We also demand an end to weapons supplies. Germany's complicity in a possible genocide is unacceptable,” she stated.

Herzog was welcomed by German President Steinmeier with military honours at Bellevue Palace on Monday morning.

The visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel.

On Tuesday, both presidents will travel to Israel together, where Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold discussions with members of the Knesset.

SOURCE:AA
