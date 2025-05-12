WORLD
Myanmar junta air strike kills 22 at school: witnesses
Monday's air strike on a village school in the morning killed 20 children and 2 teachers even though the junta had promised a ceasefire after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that killed thousands.
Bodies of victims, killed in an alleged hit by a military air strike, are laid on the ground in Ohe Htein Twin village in Tabayin township, also known as Depayin in Sagaing region, Myanmar, May 12, 2025.
May 12, 2025

A Myanmar junta air strike hit a school killing 22 people, including 20 children, witnesses said, despite a purported humanitarian ceasefire called to help the nation recover from a devastating earthquake.

The strike hit a school on Monday in the village of Oe Htein Kwin – some 100 kilometres (65 miles) northwest of the epicentre of the March 28 quake – at around 10:00 am (0330 GMT), locals said, "For now 22 people in total – 20 children and two teachers – have been killed," said a 34-year-old teacher at the school, asking to remain anonymous.

"We tried to spread out the children, but the fighter was too fast and dropped its bombs," she added.

An education official from the village area in the Sagaing region took the same toll.

A Myanmar junta spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Myanmar has been riven by civil war since the military deposed a civilian government in 2021, with the junta suffering stinging losses to a myriad of anti-coup guerrillas and long-active ethnic armed groups.

The military pledged a ceasefire throughout this month "to continue the rebuilding and rehabilitation process" after the magnitude 7.7 quake in Myanmar's central belt that killed nearly 3,800 people.

SOURCE:AFP
