Outgoing President Joe Biden is poised to make a significant announcement at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, aimed at supporting the world's most impoverished countries.

The White House confirmed that Biden will introduce a "historic" financial commitment to the International Development Association (IDA), the concessional lending arm of the World Bank. As he prepares to transition power to President-elect Donald Trump, Biden's announcement is viewed as a crucial step in solidifying his international legacy.

US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer outlined that President Biden's pledge aims to galvanize other world leaders to enhance their contributions to the IDA fund. "President Biden will announce a historic U.S. pledge during the Rio summit and rally other leaders to step up their contributions," Finer stated, emphasizing the significance of the fund in addressing pressing global challenges, including climate change.

The IDA specifically targets the poorest nations, providing them with financial resources necessary for various developmental projects. During his tenure, Biden has placed a strong focus on climate-related initiatives and international partnerships, aiming to increase the annual bilateral climate financing to $11 billion.

During his six-day tour of South America, Biden has been actively working to reinforce his international accomplishments before transferring the presidency to Trump on January 20. His visit to Brazil, particularly to the Amazon rainforest, highlighted his administration's dedication to tackling climate change and preserving critical ecosystems.

While specific financial figures for the IDA pledge were not disclosed, Biden's administration is keen on showcasing the United States' commitment to global aid. This move is seen as vital given the backdrop of Trump's incoming administration, which has made it clear that it aims to implement significant cuts to international aid and development funding.

As Trump prepares to assume office, he has pledged a comprehensive shift in U.S. foreign policy, particularly regarding international spending. His critics fear that the incoming president's commitment to cut costs could jeopardize vital assistance to underdeveloped nations, potentially leading to adverse effects on those most in need.

Furthermore, Trump has established a task force headed by tech mogul Elon Musk, aimed at identifying and eliminating what he terms "waste" within the federal government, signaling a turbulent shift in America's approach to international cooperation and support.

Biden's forthcoming announcement could serve as a counterpoint to Trump's anticipated policies, highlighting a potential divide in how the two administrations conceptually view America's role on the world stage. Trump's aggressive agenda to overhaul existing policies poses a challenge for Biden's lasting legacy, as the latter seeks to leave a substantial impact even in the final days of his presidency.

With the G20 summit serving as a platform for Biden to engage with other world leaders, the anticipated pledge to the IDA reflects a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy. Nevertheless, the broader implications of this commitment will remain uncertain, particularly considering Trump's upcoming administration could reverse or diminish the pledges made by Biden.

