Talks between the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan have been delayed and are now set for Monday evening, the Indian army said.

On Sunday, India's military sent a "hotline" message to Pakistan about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said.

A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

TRT Global - India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks Officials from Islamabad and New Delhi confirmed the development minutes after US President Trump posted the ceasefire announcement on his Truth Social network. 🔗

Tensions flared up

The arch-rivals had targeted each other's military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians as relations turned sour after India blamed Pakistan for an attack that killed 26 tourists.

Pakistan denies the accusations and has called for a neutral investigation.

India said it launched strikes on nine 'terrorist infrastructure' sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, but Islamabad has said those were civilian sites.

While Islamabad has thanked Washington for facilitating the ceasefire and welcomed Trump's offer to mediate on the India-administered Kashmir dispute with India, New Delhi has not commented on US involvement in the truce or talks at a neutral site.