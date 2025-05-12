Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at a gradual reduction of security and military assistance received from the US, amid differences with the President Donald Trump administration, Israeli media reported.

"I think we will need to wean ourselves off American military aid," Netanyahu told the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee late on Sunday, according to the Israeli daily Maariv.

Netanyahu said Israel gets $4 billion in aid from the US annually to procure weapons, but Tel Aviv may move to abandon it, as was done with the economic aid.

The Israeli premier, however, did not provide further details on the motives behind such a surprise statement, which comes at a time when Netanyahu's relations with Trump are on the rocks, amid reports that Trump cut off direct contact with Netanyahu, believing that the Israeli leader was manipulating him.

Netanyahu’s comments come after the US and Hamas held direct talks on the release of Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

In a message, Trump said Hamas agreed to release Alexander “in good faith towards the United States”. He also spoke about ending the “brutal war” in Gaza.

According to Israeli media, Trump-Netanyahu differences and worsening relations are over Iran, the Yemeni Houthi group, Israel’s war on Gaza, and stalled ceasefire talks with Hamas.

Trump is set to begin his official tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on May 13, without stopping in Tel Aviv.

The report also highlights a string of recent American policy moves that have ‘surprised’ Israeli officials.

These include Washington’s decision to proceed with an agreement with the Houthi group in Yemen and the apparent abandonment of efforts to secure Saudi-Israeli normalisation.

According to the daily, sources familiar with the matter said it had long been an “open secret” that normalisation with Saudi Arabia was on hold. Now, the US appears ready to move forward with Riyadh without demanding that Saudi Arabia first normalise ties with Israel.

The newspaper noted that Israel’s official silence on these developments reflects a growing rift between Tel Aviv and Washington, with their strategic relationship showing signs of strain.

US-Houthi truce

On Tuesday, Oman announced it had successfully brokered a ceasefire agreement between the US and Yemen’s Houthi group.

Trump confirmed the deal, stating that it would halt Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait in exchange for an end to American air strikes on Yemen.

However, the Houthis clarified that the agreement does not include Israel, and they would continue their operations against Israeli targets in solidarity with Gaza.