WORLD
3 min read
EU chief von der Leyen faces no-confidence vote
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leads calls for Ursula von der Leyen to be ousted.
EU chief von der Leyen faces no-confidence vote
Von der Leyen faces EU’s 1st no-confidence vote in over decade / Reuters
July 10, 2025

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen faces a confidence vote that has little chance of succeeding but has exposed frictions between her backers and complaints about her leadership style.

European lawmakers will vote on the rare challenge pushed by a far-right faction against the European Commission president at around midday in Strasbourg.

Addressing parliament this week, von der Leyen dismissed the no-confidence motion as a conspiracy theory-laden attempt to divide Europe, dismissing its supporters as "anti-vaxxers" and Russian President Vladimir Putin apologists.

She urged lawmakers to renew confidence in her commission, arguing Europe needed to show unity in the face of various challenges, from US trade talks to Russia's war in Ukraine.

RelatedTRT Global - Why is top EU official Ursula von der Leyen facing a no-confidence vote?

The no-confidence motion was initiated by Romanian far-right lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea.

He accuses von der Leyen of a lack of transparency over text messages she sent to the head of the Pfizer pharmaceutical giant when negotiating Covid vaccines.

The commission's failure to release the messages, the focus of multiple court cases, has given weight to critics who accuse its boss of centralised and opaque decision-making.

That is also a growing refrain from the commission chief's traditional allies on the left and centre, who have used the vote to air their grievances.

A major complaint is that von der Leyen's centre-right camp has increasingly teamed up with the far-right to further its agenda, most notably to roll back environmental rules.

Centrist leader Valerie Hayer told parliament this week that von der Leyen's commission was "too centralised and sclerotic" before warning that "nothing can be taken for granted".

"Pfizergate" aside, Romania's Piperea accuses the commission of interfering in his country's recent presidential election, in which pro-European Nicusor Dan narrowly beat EU critic and nationalist George Simion.

That vote came after Romania's constitutional court scrapped an initial ballot over allegations of Russian interference and massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was barred from standing again.

Piperea's challenge is unlikely to succeed.

It has support from some groups on the left and part of the far right, including the party of Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Time to go," Orban tweeted on Wednesday alongside a photo of von der Leyen.

But Piperea's group, the ECR, is split. Its largest faction, the party of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, said it would back the EU chief.

The two largest groups in parliament, the centre-right EPP and the centre-left Socialists and Democrats, have also flatly rejected the challenge, which needs two-thirds of votes cast, representing a majority of all lawmakers to pass.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us