Pakistan allocates 2,000 megawatts of electricity to bitcoin mining, AI data centres
Islamabad's decision, which is first phase of national initiative to power, seeks to transform Pakistan into global leader in digital innovation.
According to its website, Pakistan Crypto Council creates direct channel between government and citizens for cryptocurrency and blockchain policy development.
May 25, 2025

Pakistan will allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the first phase of a national initiative to power bitcoin mining and AI data centres, its finance ministry said.

The allocation is part of Islamabad's plans to use its surplus electricity to bitcoin mining and AI data centres.

Pakistan's energy sector is grappling with challenges, including high electricity tariffs and surplus generation capacity.

The rapid expansion of solar energy has further complicated the landscape, as more consumers turn to alternative energy sources to mitigate high costs.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a government-backed body, which is part of a broader strategy to monetise surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, and attract foreign investment, the ministry said on Sunday.

The allocation is the first phase of a broader, multi-stage digital infrastructure roll-out, it added.

SOURCE:REUTERS
