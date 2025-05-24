Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa in Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, marking a potential turning point in ties between Ankara and Damascus.

Erdogan welcomed al Sharaa on Saturday with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

The talks came after the United States and European Union began lifting sanctions on Syria, and al Sharaa’s visit to Türkiye is his first since the move.

President Erdogan welcomed the decision, stating that Türkiye views the easing of sanctions positively. He stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and ensuring the country is governed by a single, unified authority.

Erdogan expressed his belief that Syria is on the path toward brighter and more peaceful days, reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing support.

“Just as we have stood by Syria until today, we will continue to do so,” he said during the meeting.

Israeli attacks ‘unacceptable’

The Turkish president also condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks and military presence on Syrian territory, calling them unacceptable. He emphasised that Türkiye will continue to oppose Israeli aggression on all international platforms.

The two leaders also discussed advancing cooperation in key areas, including energy, defence, and transportation. Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye remains committed to the principles of neighbourly and fraternal relations with Syria.

President al Sharaa, for his part, thanked Erdogan for Türkiye’s critical support in the process of lifting international sanctions, acknowledging Ankara’s efforts and contributions to the diplomatic breakthrough.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye's Defence Industries Secretariat Haluk Gorgun, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad alShaibani, and several other officials.

Moves to lift sanctions

On other hand, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said that the recent US and EU moves to lift sanctions on Syria are encouraging.

In a post on X, Keceli wrote: “These measures are critically important in efforts to restore stability and security in Syria.”

He said Türkiye will continue to support initiatives that contribute to Syria's economic development through its institutional capacity, the entrepreneurial strength of its private sector, and activities carried out in collaboration with all third-country partners.