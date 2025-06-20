Iran on Friday doubled down on its stance of self-defence with back-to-back statements from the prime minister and the foreign minister insisting that ceasefire talks can only proceed when Israel stops its unprovoked aggression.

Contrary to media reports that Tehran has used backdoor channels to approach Washington looking for an immediate halt to hostilities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the only path to ending the current war is for Israel to cease its airstrikes unconditionally.

"We have always pursued peace and stability," Pezeshkian said in a statement, according to Iranian media.

He noted that “under the current circumstances, lasting peace will only be possible if the Zionist enemy ceases its hostilities and provides firm guarantees to end its terrorist provocations.”

Pezeshkian warned that “failure to do so would result in a far more forceful and regrettable response from Iran.”

Israeli officials have warned that Tel Aviv might soon face difficulty in intercepting Iranian missiles. In the past few days, Iran has used more sophisticated and powerful missiles, while Israel’s interception rate has gone down.

Related TRT Global - Israel's interception rate of Iranian missiles 'decreasing' as Tehran sustains retaliation

Separately, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran has received multiple “serious” US messages requesting negotiations, but Iran has “nothing to say” to Washington due to its role as a “partner in the crimes” committed alongside Israel.

“We have no negotiations with anyone about our missile programme,” Araghchi said in a televised interview. “No rational mind would accept entering talks over its own defense capabilities.”

Araghchi emphasised that as long as Israeli attacks continue, there will be “no talks with anyone.”

Araghchi added that Iran will continue talks with European parties, noting a planned meeting in Geneva.

Araghchi is set to hold talks with the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in Geneva later on Friday, according to the state news agency IRNA.

He reiterated that Iran’s missile programme is “exceptional, defensive, and precisely targeted,” and stated that Iranian strikes are designed with strict adherence to ethical and international standards.

“Our armed forces target only military and economic centres, never residential areas, hospitals, or civilian buildings,” he said.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli attacks, according to Iranian media reports.