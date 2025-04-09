US President Donald Trump said military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal, adding that there was "not much time" to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters when asked if military action was an option.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

Trump stressed that Iran could not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, saying he has no timeframe for when negotiations might end.

"We have a little time, but we don't have much time, because we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon, and we're gonna let them thrive. I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be great. The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon. They understand that," he said.

Oman talks

His remarks come after both he and Iran said they will engage in talks in Oman on Saturday.

Trump said Monday that negotiations are "in Iran's best interests", saying they will be direct talks.

Iran, confirming there will be talks in Oman, insisted they are going to be "indirect" talks.

He has threatened military action if the talks fail, warning that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.