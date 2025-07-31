WORLD
Trump slams India-Russia ties, announces new tariff on Indian imports
India and Russia can "take their dead economies down together", US President Trump says, as Washington moves to impose new trade penalties starting on Friday.
US President Donald Trump said the United States has done very little business with India, and that Russia and the US do almost no business together.

"I don't care what India does with Russia", he said in a Truth Social post on Thursday, adding that "they can take their dead economies down together, for all I care".

In an earlier Truth Social post on Wednesday Trump talked about India's trade with Russia when announcing the US would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India starting on Friday.

In response to the earlier Truth Social post, the Indian government said it was studying the implications of Trump's announcements and remained dedicated to securing a fair trade deal.

Trump said that India has always bought a vast majority of their military equipment and energy from Russia, which was "not good".

