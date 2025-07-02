WORLD
Modi becomes first Indian leader to visit Ghana in three decades
The trip is part of New Delhi's attempt to foster closer ties with African countries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana. / AP
July 2, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana, marking the first official visit by an Indian leader to the West African nation in nearly 30 years.

The trip, which kicked off on Wednesday, is part of a broader diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s economic and strategic presence in Africa, the Caribbean, and South America, amid rising competition with China and Russia.

During his visit to Accra, Ghana's capital, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President John Mahama, who took office earlier this year. The discussions will focus on enhancing trade relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Modi will also address the Ghanaian parliament and meet members of Ghana’s Indian community, which numbers around 15,000, including some families who have lived in the country since its independence nearly 70 years ago.

A strategic partner

Ghana, the continent’s largest gold producer and a key player in cocoa exports, remains a strategic partner for India. In the 2024–2025 fiscal year, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $3.1 billion, according to the Indian foreign ministry.

India is currently the top destination for Ghanaian exports, primarily due to its import of Ghanaian gold.

Modi’s stop in Ghana is the first leg of a multi-nation tour that will take him to Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. He is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7.


