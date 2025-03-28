Israeli actions in Gaza, including strikes on populated areas in which civilians have been killed, bear the hallmarks of atrocities, the agency that coordinates United Nations humanitarian aid said.

"There is a callous disregard for human life and dignity. The acts of war that we see bear the hallmarks of atrocity crimes," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in Geneva on Friday.

"Every day we have seen children being killed, aid workers being killed, people being forcibly displaced with no means for their survival," added Laerke, who also noted the resumption of rocket fire from Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Israel denies violating humanitarian law in Gaza and blames Hamas members for harm to civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister have been indicted alongside Hamas leaders by the International Criminal Court in the Hague on war crimes charges, which Israel rejects.

Laerke said that stocks of food and medical supplies are running out very fast as the Israeli authorities have blocked aid from crossing into the enclave since March 2.

Prisoner release for aid delivery

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it would not allow the entry of all goods and supplies into the enclave until all remaining hostages were released.

The World Food Programme said it has 5,700 tonnes of food stocks left in Gaza, enough to support its operations for two weeks at most.

There are also severe shortages of blood supplies to treat the wounded in Gaza, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"Everything related to trauma is quickly running short. There are less than 500 blood units available. 4,500 blood packs are needed each month", Rik Peeperkorn from WHO told reporters in Geneva via video link in Jerusalem.

The Israeli war in Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, Palestinian officials say.