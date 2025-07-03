US
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
The order makes clear that South Sudan flights detoured can be completed.
FILE PHOTO: A view of the US Supreme Court, in Washington, DC / Reuters
July 3, 2025

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the deportation of several immigrants who were put on a flight in May bound for South Sudan, a war-ravaged country where they have no ties.

The decision comes on Thursday after the justices found that immigration officials can quickly deport people to third countries. The majority halted an order that had allowed immigrants to challenge any removals to countries outside their homeland where they could be in danger.

The court's latest order makes clear that the South Sudan flight detoured weeks ago can now complete the trip.

It reverses findings from federal Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts, who said his order on those migrants still stands even after the court lifted his broader decision.

The Trump administration has called the judge's finding "a lawless act of defiance."

RelatedTRT Global - Trump admin deports Asian immigrants to South Sudan in defiance of court order

Alarm over migrants’ fate

Liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the decision.

"What the Government wants to do, concretely, is send the eight noncitizens it illegally removed from the United States from Djibouti to South Sudan, where they will be turned over to the local authorities without regard for the likelihood that they will face torture or death," Sotomayor said.

"Today's order clarifies only one thing: Other litigants must follow the rules, but the administration has the Supreme Court on speed dial," she said.

The push comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Trump's Republican administration, which has pledged to deport millions of people who are living in the United States undocumented.

Authorities have reached agreements with other countries to house immigrants if authorities can't quickly send them back to their homelands. The eight men sent to South Sudan in May had been convicted of serious crimes in the US.

Murphy, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, didn't prohibit deportations to third countries. But he found migrants must have a real chance to argue they could be in danger of torture if sent to another country.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
