President Donald Trump has announced that a full-scale Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight will take place on the White House grounds, as part of "America250" events marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday, Trump said the event — expected to draw up to 25,000 spectators — will be organised by UFC CEO Dana White, who is a close ally of the president.

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of ‘America250’ … I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," he said.

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House," Trump added.

‘Dead serious’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is "dead serious" about the plan, though officials say logistics including permits and coordination with the National Park Service remain unclear.

The UFC match is part of a broader slate of professional and amateur events nationwide to commemorate the semi-quincentennial.

Exact locations, formats and security logistics are still being developed.

Trump is an avid follower of UFC and has appeared many times at the Octagon.

White, the head of UFC, introduced Trump during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).