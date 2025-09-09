Qatar has condemned a “cowardly Israeli attack” on a Hamas headquarters in Doha, describing it as a violation of international law.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Al Jazeera, quoting a senior Hamas official, reported that Hamas negotiators were among those hit in the strike.

Axios, citing Israeli officials, said the explosions were an assassination attempt targeting Hamas leaders.