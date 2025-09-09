WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Qatar slams 'cowardly Israeli attack' on Hamas leaders in Doha
Qatar slammed Israeli strikes in Doha, describing them as a blatant violation of international law, after blasts reportedly targeted senior Hamas officials.
Qatar slams 'cowardly Israeli attack' on Hamas leaders in Doha
Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar on September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
September 9, 2025

Qatar has condemned a “cowardly Israeli attack” on a Hamas headquarters in Doha, describing it as a violation of international law.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Al Jazeera, quoting a senior Hamas official, reported that Hamas negotiators were among those hit in the strike.

Axios, citing Israeli officials, said the explosions were an assassination attempt targeting Hamas leaders.

Recommended

"Israel conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas organisation," the Israeli military said, without specifying where the strike took place.

Footage on social media showed smoke rising on the horizon, but it was not immediately clear what had exploded.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel carries out attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us