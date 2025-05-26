WAR ON GAZA
Israeli officials clash over Defence Ministry budget overrun due to Gaza genocide
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accuses the Defence Ministry of exceeding its authority and spending without proper oversight.
According to the Israeli business outlet The Marker, the Defence Ministry's 2025 budget stands at $37.8 billion, making it the most heavily funded ministry in the Israeli government. / AA
May 26, 2025

The Israeli Defence Ministry has overspent its allocated budget due to the war in Gaza, triggering heated disputes with the Finance Ministry, the country's public broadcaster KAN reported.

During a closed-door security cabinet meeting held on Sunday, the Defence Ministry informed the government that its current-year expenditures had already exceeded planned levels by $4.17 billion, citing the expansion of the brutal carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The Finance Ministry, however, estimates that the budget gap could widen further to $7 billion by the end of the year if the genocide continues, KAN reported.

A tense exchange reportedly broke out during a meeting between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the Defence Ministry's director general, whose name was not disclosed. The argument centred on mutual accusations regarding financial management.

"You're doing whatever you please," Smotrich said, accusing the defence establishment of exceeding its authority and spending without proper oversight, despite having been allocated funds in advance.

The Defence Ministry official responded, saying: "I expect your support — you're in the Cabinet" and pointing out that the minister himself had taken part in the war-related decisions.

According to the Israeli business outlet The Marker, the Defence Ministry's 2025 budget stands at $37.8 billion, making it the most heavily funded ministry in the Israeli government.

TRT Global - Israeli opposition slams 'failed prime minister' Netanyahu for sacrificing soldiers to stay in power

"While the soldiers and reservists are being sent to Gaza, Netanyahu is looting their tax money and bribing the evading ultra-Orthodox with it," opposition leader Yair Golan says.

Israeli carnage

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal carnage against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

It practically displaced all of the population, while reducing most of the enclave to ruins.

It has also blocked the entry of food, water, electricity, medicine and other desperately needed humanitarian aid.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
