WORLD
1 min read
Trump overhauls COVID website to spotlight lab leak theory
The revamped site now promotes a GOP-led report suggesting COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan lab, as federal agencies cut billions in pandemic funding and research grants.
Trump overhauls COVID website to spotlight lab leak theory
Trump shifts COVID website to promote lab-leak theory on White House page / Others
April 19, 2025

The Trump administration has replaced the Covid.gov website with a platform that centres on the theory that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, NBC News reported Friday.

Once a hub for COVID-19 resources such as vaccine information, testing access and long COVID support, the site now redirects users to a White House page referencing a December report by the Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The report concluded that the pandemic likely began due to a “laboratory or research-related accident”.

White House spokesperson Kaelan Dorr said in a statement to NBC News that the change reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency, adding, “In contrast to the previous administration, we WILL be the most transparent administration in US history.”

The move comes weeks after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention slashed $11.4 billion in COVID-19 funding, while the National Institutes of Health cancelled multiple research grants, including a $577 million project to develop oral antiviral drugs.

Trump picks COVID-19 lockdown critic to lead top US medical research agency

Bhattacharya, physician and economist trained at Stanford University, opposed lockdowns, vaccine mandates during COVID-19 pandemic.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us