ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
New York City on 'heightened' alert amid concerns of retaliation after US strikes on Iran
“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams says.
New York City on 'heightened' alert amid concerns of retaliation after US strikes on Iran
The New York Police Department is on high alert around sensitive areas, including high-traffic public locations such as Times Square. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 23, 2025

New York City officials have placed law enforcement on heightened alert following US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, though no specific threats to the city have been identified, according to local media.

“There are no notable threats directly to the city, but you always want to be conscious of lone wolves,” Mayor Eric Adams told NBC News on Monday.

Adams said the New York Police Department (NYPD) is working closely with federal partners to increase surveillance around sensitive areas, including Jewish and Persian community centres and high-traffic public locations such as Times Square.

“We want to make sure no lone wolf attacks happen at those locations,” he added.

RelatedTRT Global - US warns against Iran retaliation as Trump raises 'regime change'

Fears of possible Iranian retaliation

Officials are also monitoring for potential cyberattacks targeting US infrastructure, in light of growing concerns about possible Iranian retaliation following the strikes.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry emphasised that public safety remains the administration’s top priority and urged New Yorkers to carry on with their normal routines.

“We want New Yorkers to go about their business,” Daughtry said.

City officials encouraged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

“We are stepping up,” Adams said. “We are on heightened alert.”

The warnings came after US forces carried out a series of strikes early on Sunday on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump seeks 'peace' deal with Tehran after Iran strikes: report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us