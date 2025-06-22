ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Trump seeks 'peace' deal with Tehran after Iran strikes: report
Axios says US president told Netanyahu he does not want to continue attacks on Iran and prefers diplomacy after targeting nuclear sites
June 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump does not intend to continue military strikes against Iran and is instead seeking a peace agreement with Tehran, according to a report published by Axios, citing an unnamed American official.

The report said Trump contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after the attacks on Iranian nuclear sites to inform him of the outcome and outline his intention to pursue a deal with Iran.

"The president does not want to continue the strikes. He is prepared to respond if Iran retaliates, but he told Netanyahu he wants peace," the American official was quoted as saying.

An Israeli official confirmed this position, telling Axios: "The Americans made it clear to us they want to close this round.

They do not object to us continuing our strikes, but for them, it is over."

The report stated that Israel destroyed Iranian air defence systems within 48 hours before the American strike, based on a US request. US and Israeli officials said Washington had provided Israel with a list of targets to strike ahead of the attack on the Fordo nuclear facility.

According to the report, the United States used bunker-buster bombs to strike Fordow with B-2 stealth bombers, in addition to dozens of cruise missiles launched from American submarines targeting sites in Natanz and Isfahan.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said that more than 125 US aircraft, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refuelling aircraft, a guided missile submarine, and surveillance planes, participated in the operation.

Trump described the strikes as "very successful."

The escalation follows Israeli air strikes on military and nuclear targets across Iran on June 13, to which Tehran responded with missile attacks.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported that 430 people were killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli war on Iran, while Tel Aviv said 25 people were killed and hundreds injured in the Iranian missile and drone attacks.

