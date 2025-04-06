WORLD
2 min read
French far-right leader Le Pen denounces conviction as political hunt at Paris rally
Le Pen describes the verdict as a "political manhunt" aimed at removing her from politics.
French far-right leader Le Pen denounces conviction as political hunt at Paris rally
“This is not a judicial decision; it is a political decision,” the far-right leader reaffirmed. / AP
April 6, 2025

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vowed not to back down at a rally in Paris to protest her conviction, which barred her from holding public office for five years.

“I will not back down,” Le Pen assured at the rally organised by her National Rally party in support of her on Sunday.

Le Pen described her conviction as a “political manhunt” and a “witch hunt” that has “trampled upon” the rule of law and democracy.

“I continue to believe that politics is not what some would make it into—a perverse game of persecuting opponents, criminalising adversaries, and seeking to ruin opposition parties, with the sole goal of holding on to power while leading the country into ruin and chaos,” she said.

She claimed that her ruling was sent to the press the night of the verdict, while their lawyers received it the next day, pointing out the “erosion” of institutions and the “loss of public trust” in the justice system.

“This is not a judicial decision; it is a political decision,” the far-right leader reaffirmed, highlighting that it aims to eliminate her from political life “without any possible recourse.”

Alongside the National Rally’s protests, leftist and centrist parties also gathered to oppose the far-right.

TRT Global - Le Pen takes defiant stance after five-year election ban, vows to appeal ruling

Western Right-wing leaders express support for Le Pen, calling the ruling a "left-wing judicial activism."

🔗

Counter-protest

The far-left France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) and the Greens parties held a counter-demonstration in Paris, where they opposed the National Rally’s imposing its law and attacking the justice system, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party also gathered its supporters, headed by former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, to defend democracy and its values.

During his speech at the rally, Attal said Le Pen and her party were found guilty after 10 years of investigation and proceedings.

"You steal, you pay, especially when you're a politician," Attal remarked.

The rallies come after the Paris Criminal Court’s March 31 ruling in the EU funds embezzlement case that Le Pen be immediately banned from politics for five years and sentenced to four years in prison—two of which are suspended, and two to be served under electronic surveillance—along with a €100,000 fine.

The court decision means Le Pen will not serve time in prison, and her lawyers have appealed the ruling.

TRT Global - French court finds Marine Le Pen guilty in embezzlement case

France's far-right politician Marine Le Pen and eight others were found guilty in a case involving EU fund misuse, with her political future at risk.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us