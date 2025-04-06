Israel has struck areas near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern besieged Gaza, causing casualties, including a Palestinian journalist who was burned alive after Tel Aviv targeted a journalist tent near the hospital.

In the disturbing footage circulating the internet on Sunday, the journalist can be seen consumed by fire as Palestinians and rescue workers tried desperately to put it out.

Reports suggest the journalist is Ahmed Mansour, a father and a journalist for Palestine Today.

"(Israeli) Missiles burned Colleague Ahmed Mansour and is still in intensive care, suffering from severe burns as a result of the targeting of the tent where he is sitting in the journalists' camp at Nasser Hospital," Wael Abo Omar, a Palestinian journalist in the blockaded enclave, said on X.

Mahmoud Bassam, a photojournalist based in Gaza, said Mansour "needs a miracle" to recover from the severe burns.

Two more journalists were reportedly killed in the strike, and others were wounded.

TRT Global - 'If you're reading this, it means I have been killed' — Hossam Shabat's team shares his last message "By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist. I risked everything to report the truth," states the Palestinian journalist in prewritten message before his assassination by Israel in northern Gaza. 🔗

War on journalists

The brutal Israeli attack is the latest in a series of assaults targeting journalists covering the genocide in the blockaded enclave.

In late March, Israel killed Al Jazeera's correspondent Hossam Shabat and Palestine Today's reporter Mohammed Mansour.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, Israel has blocked access to foreign journalists as it continued to target Palestinian ones covering the carnage.

Last year, Shabat said the problem wasn't the lack of access to foreign journalists, but rather the lack of respect for Palestinian journalists risking their lives covering the genocide.

The latest killings take the death toll of journalists killed by Israel to over 210.

In late March, when asked whether the killing of journalists can be considered a war crime, the US declined to provide a direct answer, saying Washington will always stand by Israel's needs.