WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinian journalist burned alive as result of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis
The journalist is reportedly Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today who was consumed by fire as a result of Israeli strikes.
Palestinian journalist burned alive as result of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis
Mansour seen consumed by fire as Palestinians try to put it out. / Photo: X
April 6, 2025

Israel has struck areas near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern besieged Gaza, causing casualties, including a Palestinian journalist who was burned alive after Tel Aviv targeted a journalist tent near the hospital.

In the disturbing footage circulating the internet on Sunday, the journalist can be seen consumed by fire as Palestinians and rescue workers tried desperately to put it out.

Reports suggest the journalist is Ahmed Mansour, a father and a journalist for Palestine Today.

"(Israeli) Missiles burned Colleague Ahmed Mansour and is still in intensive care, suffering from severe burns as a result of the targeting of the tent where he is sitting in the journalists' camp at Nasser Hospital," Wael Abo Omar, a Palestinian journalist in the blockaded enclave, said on X.

Mahmoud Bassam, a photojournalist based in Gaza, said Mansour "needs a miracle" to recover from the severe burns.

Two more journalists were reportedly killed in the strike, and others were wounded.

TRT Global - 'If you're reading this, it means I have been killed' — Hossam Shabat's team shares his last message

"By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist. I risked everything to report the truth," states the Palestinian journalist in prewritten message before his assassination by Israel in northern Gaza.

🔗

War on journalists

The brutal Israeli attack is the latest in a series of assaults targeting journalists covering the genocide in the blockaded enclave.

In late March, Israel killed Al Jazeera's correspondent Hossam Shabat and Palestine Today's reporter Mohammed Mansour.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, Israel has blocked access to foreign journalists as it continued to target Palestinian ones covering the carnage.

Last year, Shabat said the problem wasn't the lack of access to foreign journalists, but rather the lack of respect for Palestinian journalists risking their lives covering the genocide.

The latest killings take the death toll of journalists killed by Israel to over 210.

In late March, when asked whether the killing of journalists can be considered a war crime, the US declined to provide a direct answer, saying Washington will always stand by Israel's needs.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us