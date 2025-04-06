WORLD
Wikimedia challenges Indian court’s order to remove content about local news agency: sources
Last week’s Delhi High Court ruling came after ANI sued Wikipedia’s operator in 2024, citing a Wikipedia description that it faced criticism for being a government “propaganda tool” and sought removal of such statements.
April 6, 2025

The operator of online encyclopedia Wikipedia has challenged a New Delhi court’s order to remove statements deemed defamatory from its page on a domestic news website, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

According to Reuters, last week’s Delhi High Court ruling came after Indian news agency ANI sued the US platform last year, citing a Wikipedia description that it faced criticism for being a government “propaganda tool” and sought removal of such statements.

Wikipedia’s operator, Wikimedia, has sought an appeal before a larger panel of judges of the same court, said the two sources, who sought anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Wikimedia did not immediately respond to email messages to seek comment.

Reuters owns a 26% stake in ANI, and has previously said it is not involved in ANI’s business practices or operations.

TRT Global - Musk’s X sues Indian government over content regulation

India regularly ranks among the top five countries globally for the number of requests made by a government to remove social media content.

The Wikimedia Foundation is the second major tech platform, following X, to become embroiled in Indian court battles over orders to take down content in recent years.

X is separately contesting government orders to block some posts about Indian farmers’ protests in 2021.

SOURCE:Reuters
