Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has authorised illegal settlers to sing and dance freely during their visits to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

“For the first time in years, Jewish visitors were permitted to sing and dance openly across the sacred site, in line with a new policy introduced by Ben-Gvir,” Israeli Channel 7 reported on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir, a settler himself who heads the far-right Jewish Power Party, oversees Israel’s police force.

His move marks a significant departure from previous regulations regarding the flashpoint site.

According to Channel 7, Israeli police have now been instructed to allow Jewish prayer and song throughout the compound. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai reportedly relayed the orders to law enforcement officers.

Increasing violations

Three weeks ago, Ben-Gvir reportedly met in his office with leaders of groups advocating for Jewish access to the Al Aqsa compound.

During the meeting, participants proposed expanding allowances for Jewish religious practices, including group singing in non-restricted areas.

“My policy is to allow singing throughout the compound,” Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying during the meeting.

There has been no official confirmation from the Israeli authorities of the report.

Since Ben-Gvir took office in late 2022, settler violations at the Al Aqsa complex have increased, according to the Jerusalem Islamic Endowment Department, which manages the mosque’s religious and administrative affairs.

Contradicting Netanyahu’s public claims

The new policy contradicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public claims that the “status quo” at Al Aqsa remains unchanged.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the Al Aqsa complex almost on a daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.