Türkiye condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al Aqsa, warns of escalation
Ankara says that the provocative actions are another demonstration of Israel’s blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace.
Al Aqsa / AA
April 2, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli government, calling it a “dangerous step” that risks further escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration of fueling instability, particularly in light of recent announcements regarding the expansion of military operations in Gaza and the continuation of settlement activities in the West Bank.

“These actions are yet another demonstration of Israel’s blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace,” the statement read.

Global calls for restraint

Türkiye joins a chorus of nations calling for de-escalation, as international pressure mounts for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Diplomatic efforts continue, but the situation on the ground remains fragile.

Türkiye urged the international community to take a firm stance against such provocations, emphasising the need to protect holy sites and prevent further territorial expansion through occupation.

The condemnation comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with growing concerns over the humanitarian impact of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the broader implications of the illegal Israeli settlement policies.

Observers warn that further provocations at religious sites in the occupied East Jerusalem could spark wider unrest, complicating peace efforts in an already volatile region.

SOURCE:TRT World
