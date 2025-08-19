US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of profiteering from its sharply increased purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine, saying Washington viewed the situation as unacceptable.

Bessent told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday that Russian oil now accounted for 42 percent of India's total oil purchases, up from under 1 percent before the war, and contrasted that with longtime buyer China, whose Russian oil purchases had increased to 16 percent from 13 percent.

"India is just profiteering. They are reselling," Bessent said. "What I would call Indian arbitrage - buying cheap Russian oil, reselling it as product has just sprung up during the war - which is unacceptable," he said.

India’s Foreign Ministry has previously argued that India is being unfairly targeted for buying Russian oil, while the United States and European Union continue to trade with Russia.

US President Donald Trump this month announced an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total additional tariffs announced since he took office to 50 percent.

Trump has credited the Indian tariffs as piling pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to work toward ending the war in Ukraine, but has stopped short of imposing similar tariffs on China over its purchases of Russian oil.

India's role in price cap