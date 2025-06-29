BIZTECH
2 min read
US chip giant Nvidia reportedly hires Chinese AI experts to improve research
The move comes after Nvidia briefly surpassed Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company, reaching a market cap of $3.77 trillion.
US chip giant Nvidia reportedly hires Chinese AI experts to improve research
Nvidia dominates the GPU market, crucial for AI and training large language models. / Photo: AP
June 29, 2025

US chipmaker Nvidia has hired two prominent artificial intelligence (AI) experts from China as the company continues to expand its research talent pool, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

Zhu Banghua and Jiao Jiantao, both graduates of China’s Tsinghua University, announced on social media they have joined Nvidia, sharing photos with company founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Zhu, who holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Tsinghua and recently completed a PhD in electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, joined Nvidia as a principal research scientist, according to a post on X.

Jiao, who earned a PhD in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Stanford University after graduating from Tsinghua, said on LinkedIn he joined Nvidia to “help push the frontier of artificial general intelligence and artificial super intelligence.”

The development follows Nvidia’s return to the top of the global market, after the company briefly overtook Microsoft last week to become the world’s most valuable firm with a market capitalisation of $3.77 trillion.

Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential for AI development and the training of large language models. The company has faced recent restrictions on sales to China but continues to lead the global AI hardware sector.

RelatedNvidia vows to 'balance' AI with law, policy as it becomes 'unstoppable'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us