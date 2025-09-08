WAR ON GAZA
Swiss medics on hunger strike urge Bern to act against Israel over Gaza genocide
The protest follows actions at Swiss universities and other protests over the weekend as the Israeli-enforced starvation in Gaza intensifies.
Swiss medics start hunger protest over Israel's Gaza genocide outside parliament. / Reuters
September 8, 2025

Swiss medics have begun a hunger protest outside parliament over Israel’s genocide in Gaza, pressing Bern to take more critical and substantial steps to halt Israel's actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Switzerland has condemned several Israeli actions in Gaza, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters, such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognising a Palestinian state.

Medics signed up on Monday to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.

"A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that's intolerable, and it's intolerable we're not reacting to that," said Professor Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.

'Fairly cowardly'

The protest follows actions at Swiss universities and other protests over the weekend as the Israeli-enforced starvation in Gaza intensifies.

"We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, and, I would say, fairly cowardly and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it's time for a change," said Professor Karl Blanchet, Director of the Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau said Switzerland was "deeply concerned" by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and repeated calls for a ceasefire and for respect of international humanitarian law.

"The Federal Council believes that the recognition of a Palestinian state is part of the prospect of lasting peace based on the two-state solution," he added.

Switzerland, which has close ties with Israel but a tradition of neutrality, has matched European Union sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, prompting accusations of double standards by some critics.

Bideau said that Switzerland does not have legal autonomy on sanctions policy and can only match those of the UN or major trading partners, which have so far refrained from imposing sanctions on Israel.

