African leaders have opened a major climate summit in Ethiopia, declaring their ambition to turn the continent into a global model for sustainable growth through green investments, even as frustration mounts over broken climate finance promises and waning international solidarity.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday told delegates at COP30 that Africa’s future lies in pioneering a development model rooted in renewable energy, carbon capture, critical minerals, and sustainable food production.

“We are not here to negotiate our survival. We are here to design the world’s next climate economy,” Abiy said, urging leaders to “make the right choices now” so that Africa could become the first continent to industrialise without destroying its ecosystems.

Abiy also proposed a continent-wide climate innovation initiative, funded by African governments, to bring together universities, research institutions, startups, and rural communities to deliver 1,000 solutions by 2030.

Struggles over finance and justice

Despite their ambitions, African governments face steep challenges in financing climate action.