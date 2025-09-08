BIZTECH
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Despite the potential GDP impact from US tariffs targeting India’s exports, the government remains confident in maintaining a robust 6.3-6.8 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year, buoyed by a strong Q1 performance.
India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran gestures during a news conference in New Delhi. / Reuters
September 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on India could reduce the country's gross domestic product by half a percent this year, the nation's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.

"Depending upon how long it lasts even in this financial year, it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent," he told Bloomberg TV.

Trump, who is seeking to broker an end to the Ukraine conflict, has said India's oil imports are helping fund Moscow's war effort and last month doubled tariffs on imports from India to 50 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer will continue to buy Russian oil as it proves economical.

US-India two-way goods trade totalled $129 billion in 2024, with a $45.8 billion US trade deficit, according to US Census Bureau data.

Exporter groups estimate the tariffs could affect nearly 55 percent of India's $87 billion in merchandise exports to the US, while benefiting competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and China.

Nageswaran said he would stick to the government’s 6.3-6.8 percent growth forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2026, citing the April-June quarter’s 7.8 percent expansion, the fastest in over a year.

