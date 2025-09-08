WAR ON GAZA
Popular Gaza ice cream parlour stirs nostalgia with first UAE branch
Kazem now serves scoops of ice cream and his signature "barrad"—a traditional Palestinian citrus-flavoured slushy—in Ajman, a small emirate about 45 kilometres north of Dubai.
Kazem began serving ice cream in northern Gaza in 1950 and remained a local fixture for over 70 years before it was forced to close. / AA
September 8, 2025

Beloved Palestinian ice cream parlour Kazem, forced to shutter its Gaza doors in 2023 as the Israel’s war on Gaza escalated, has opened up in the United Arab Emirates, offering not just frozen treats, but a taste of nostalgia to the local community.

Owner Mohammad Kazem Abu Shaban, whose father founded the business, said he chose Ajman for its established local Palestinian community.

"Every time they come here, they say it brings back memories of 30, 40 years ago," Abu Shaban said. "It brings back memories of the days when they used to go to Gaza and drink the ‘barrad’ that I'm famous for."

Kazem began serving ice cream in northern Gaza in 1950 and remained a local fixture for over 70 years before it was forced to close.

Its Gaza location reopened in February, but supply shortages and instability made it impossible to sustain operations, Abu Shaban said, adding the shop opening relies on the availability of raw materials.

"By God, the situation in Gaza is bad."

Opening in Ajman was a way to preserve a piece of Palestinian heritage far from home, said Abu Shaban, who hoped to open branches in other cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai's Mohammad Khamis Ali Al Mazrouei said he understood the hype around Kazem once he had tried the ice cream and “barrad.”

"I mean, it is special," he said.

For Abu Shaban, who has lost his brother and niece in the war, Kazem is not just about dessert, but a way to keep memories of Gaza alive, one scoop at a time.

"It is an indescribable feeling. Your family, relatives, and friends come, and they bring back the memories we lost in Gaza."

SOURCE:Reuters
