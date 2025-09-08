Spain's Foreign Ministry has said it called its ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations, hours after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Spanish government of being "anti-Semitic" following its new measures against Israel-bound ships and aircraft over the war in Gaza.

"The Spanish Government strongly rejects the false and slanderous accusations of anti-Semitism made by the Israeli Government against Spain and the Spanish people," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

It also criticised the ban on two members of the Spanish government from entering Israel as “unacceptable”.

Israel imposed entry bans and personal sanctions on two Spanish officials, Yolanda Diaz, deputy premier, and Sira Rago, minister for youth and children, on early Monday over their strong criticism of Israeli practices in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Citing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's announcement about nine new measures against Israel, the ministry statement said that they reflect the majority opinion of Spanish society and are adopted within the framework of its sovereignty and in line with its defence of peace, human rights, and international law.

A permanent ban

In his televised address, Sanchez said that although Spain has de facto been applying an export ban on weapons to Israel since 2023, the government will now urgently legislate a "permanent" ban.