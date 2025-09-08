BIZTECH
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali says the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.
Togg's model T10F premiered at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Availability for pre-order in Türkiye will be on Sept 15, and in Germany on Sept 29. / AA
September 8, 2025

Turkish electric car maker Togg has unveiled a new sedan and said it would launch sales in Europe starting with Germany as the Turkish automaker sought new profit avenues by tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market.

Togg announced on Monday the European launch of its T10X electric SUV, and unveiled the T10F, an electric five-door sedan. Orders for both vehicles will start in Germany at the end of September.

Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali said the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.

Talking about Togg's production journey and how it was a challenge, Tosyali said: "For the first time in history, producing a car with all intellectual property rights belonging to Türkiye was a challenge in itself when you look at our country's industrial history, and we succeeded.

"Thankfully, we didn't give up. Even when we faced difficulties, we always focused on finding solutions and worked hard. "

Pricing details were not disclosed for either model.

Togg sold around 30,000 of its T10X electric SUV cars in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries.

Its sales this year through August were up 42 percent at around 21,000 units.

Several other EV startups, including Fisker, Lordstown and Arrival, have failed elsewhere, though investors continue to fund some of these loss-making operations.

VinFast's founder has poured money into the Vietnamese EV maker, buying its R&D arm for $1.52 billion as it tries to break even by the end of 2026.

US EV maker Lucid has received around $8 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Volkswagen’s $5.8 billion investment in Rivian has been a lifeline for the US startup.

