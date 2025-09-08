WORLD
3 min read
At least 14 dead in Nepal mass protest over social media ban
Tens of thousands rally around Nepal’s parliament in response to government-mandated social media registration rules, prompting clashes with police and a city curfew amid fears of censorship and a crackdown on free speech.
At least 14 dead in Nepal mass protest over social media ban
Protesters shout slogans as they gather outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, September 8, 2025. / AP
September 8, 2025

Police in Kathmandu opened fire on anti-government protesters, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens more, Nepal's state-run television reported.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the capital Kathmandu in the wake of the deadly protests.

The casualties were reported after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse young protesters who tried to break into parliament during a protest on Monday against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption, state TV said.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital on Monday to vent their anger against a decision by authorities to block most social media platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Protesters pushed through barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon, but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

The situation remained tense and the government announced a curfew for Monday around Parliament, the government secretariat, the presidential house and key parts of the city.

“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption, not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flags.

Seven protesters brought to the National Trauma Centre died, while another 10 were in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, local English daily Kathmandu Post quoted hospital official Dr Dipendra Pandey as saying.

More than 20 others were receiving treatment.

Three protesters died at Everest Hospital, where more than 50 others are receiving treatment, with four in critical condition, as per Anadolu.

Another four were brought dead to different hospitals as the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Recommended

Monday's rally was called the protest of Gen Z, generally referring to people born between 1995 and 2010.

About two dozen social network platforms that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to register their companies officially in the country, the government said.

Those which failed to register have been blocked since last week.

TikTok, Viber and three other platforms have registered and operate without interruption.

The move by the authorities came as the government sent a bill for a debate in Parliament that wants to ensure that social platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.”

It includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point in the country.

The bill has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and punishing government opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.

Nepal in 2023 banned video-sharing app TikTok in November for disrupting “social harmony, goodwill and diffusing indecent materials."

The ban was lifted last year after TikTok after its executives pledged to comply with local laws.

They include a ban of pornographic sites that was passed in 2018.

RelatedTRT World - Nepal protesters clash with police over ex-deputy premier's fraud charges
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Charlie Kirk shooter suspect released from custody after interrogation: FBI
US marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial events and community service
Bolsonaro trial split as Brazilian judge votes to acquit ex-president of coup plot
PKK/YPG terrorist organisation targets civilians in Syria
Gen Z backs ex-chief justice Karki to lead Nepal’s political transition
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us