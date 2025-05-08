TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye slams European Parliament’s report as ‘distorted and baseless’
Ankara denounces the European Parliament's 2023–2024 Türkiye report for promoting anti-Türkiye rhetoric and undermining EU relations with “prejudiced and unfounded” claims.
Türkiye slams European Parliament’s report as ‘distorted and baseless’
Ankara has called on the EP to adopt a more constructive and balanced approach in the future, particularly in the context of Türkiye’s longstanding EU accession process. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
May 8, 2025

Türkiye has strongly rejected the European Parliament’s (EP) 2023–2024 report on the country, calling it a distorted and prejudiced document filled with “baseless allegations” against Ankara’s domestic and foreign policies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry criticised the report adopted during the EP’s plenary session, saying it reflects the bias of an institution that gives “propaganda grounds for terrorist organisations” and groups whose central mission is to oppose Türkiye.

TRT Global - Will German-Turkish relations strengthen under incoming Chancellor Merz?

Germany's next chancellor has signalled a pragmatic, interest-based approach towards Ankara — but there are bumps in the path ahead.

🔗

“We reject the unfounded assessments of an institution that provides propaganda grounds for terrorist organisations and the groups that have made anti-Türkiye sentiments their raison d'être, on the political dynamics in our country, our foreign policy and the visit of our President to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the ministry said.

The ministry further called on the EP to adopt a more constructive and balanced approach in the future, particularly in the context of Türkiye’s longstanding EU accession process.

“In the coming period, we expect the EP to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure that our relations with the EU, including our accession process, continue on the basis of mutual benefit,” the statement concluded.

TRT Global - Any future Cyprus talks must be between two states based on 'sovereign equality' — Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Republic Complex symbolises the Turkish Cypriots' determination and reflects a state's will to exist in the face of injustice, also representing the shared destiny between Türkiye and Northern Cyprus.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us