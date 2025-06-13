The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation in response to Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, calling the strikes a violation of international law and a grave provocation threatening regional and global stability.

“We strongly condemn Israel's attacks against Iran, which violates international law,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“This is a provocation that serves Israel's policy of strategic destabilisation in the region.”

Ankara warned that the timing of the attacks demonstrates the Israeli government’s lack of interest in diplomacy.

“The timing of the attacks shows that the Netanyahu government is unwilling to resolve any issue through diplomacy and is willing to risk regional stability and global peace for its interests,” the statement continued.

The ministry urged Israel to halt its military actions immediately.

“Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions, which could lead to further conflict,” the statement read, reiterating Türkiye’s position against more bloodshed in the region.

“We reiterate that we don't want to see more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East,” the ministry added, calling on the international community to act.

“We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war.”

Unlawful and provocative: Vice President Yilmaz

Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, also condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them “unlawful and provocative.”

In a statement shared on his X account, Yilmaz said: "By attacking Iran, Israel has added yet another unlawful and provocative act to its record. We strongly condemn the Netanyahu administration’s aggression, which lacks any legitimate justification and aims to destabilise the region. We extend our condolences to Iran for the lives lost."

"At a time when international pressure is mounting against Israel’s genocidal policies in Gaza and nuclear negotiations with Iran are ongoing, this attack reflects a barbaric stance that disregards humanitarian values and diplomacy," he added.

Yilmaz called on the international community to take a firmer stance, "All international institutions and relevant countries must adopt a much stronger position against Israel’s actions that threaten humanitarian values, international law, and regional stability."

Türkiye will continue to work for peace: Altun

Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, strongly condemned the Israeli attack in a statement shared on his X account, extending condolences to the Iranian people and state.

“We strongly condemn last night’s attack carried out by Israel against Iran and offer our condolences to the Iranian people and government,” Altun said on Friday.

He warned that the strike once again exposed the threat posed by the Netanyahu administration to both regional and global peace.

“This attack has once more shown the international community how dangerous the genocidal Netanyahu administration has become for regional and global stability.”

Altun criticised the international community’s inaction since the beginning of Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, saying:“The silence of the international community has allowed this violence to spread, setting the entire region ablaze and threatening world peace.”

He added that the warnings made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about Israel’s aggression have proven justified.

Altun emphasised that Israel’s assault must now be evaluated through multiple lenses—from energy security and global economy to international law and diplomacy.

“The international community must finally act in defence of regional and global peace and take a clear stand against Israel’s boundless and reckless aggression,” he stated.

“Türkiye will continue to work for peace in the region and the world, to stand against Israel’s lawless actions, and to support all efforts in this direction.”

‘Israeli aggression is a threat to the entire world’

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party said that Israel’s overnight attack on Iran can have “no legitimacy or justification.”

"This is barbaric aggression," party spokesman Omer Celik wrote on X on Friday.

With this attack, Israel has added "to its savage and barbaric attacks that set the entire region on fire," he said, condemning the "unlawful" assault in the strongest terms.

The entire world must heed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warnings about the consequences of the genocidal actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, he implored.

Nuclear scientists were killed

Amid rising international pressure against Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has once again launched a new attack to divert attention from its genocide, Celik said.

Israel carrying out this attack while negotiations between the US and Iran are ongoing "has once again shown that Israel is hostile to all diplomatic efforts," he said.

"Israeli aggression is a threat to the entire world," Celik added, calling on the international community to take joint concrete measures against it.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.