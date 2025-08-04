POLITICS
2 min read
Thai and Cambodian officials meet in Malaysia to resolve border dispute, as ceasefire holds
Preliminary talks held ahead of Thursday’s General Border Committee meeting to discuss de-escalation and cooperation under ASEAN.
Thai and Cambodian officials meet in Malaysia to resolve border dispute, as ceasefire holds
FILE: Cambodia and Thailand PMs shake hands as Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim embraces them after ceasefire talks in Putrajaya, July 28, 2025. / AFP
August 4, 2025

Thai and Cambodian officials met in Malaysia on Monday, as the ceasefire between the two neighbours holds, according to a statement.

Ties between Thailand and Cambodia deteriorated in recent weeks as tensions escalated to cross-border airstrikes and rocket fire, killing and injuring dozens, including soldiers, which ended in a truce on July 28.

Officials from the two sides held deliberations before Thursday's General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, which is expected to set the tone for a broader de-escalation roadmap under the frameworks of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as bilateral military cooperation.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand tightens border security after deadly clash with Cambodia

Ahead of their meetings, Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin held a trilateral video conference on Sunday with his Cambodian and Thai counterparts, General Tea Seiha and General Natthaphon Narkphanit, respectively.

The Malaysian defence minister said the upcoming GBC meeting will include observers from Malaysia, the US, and China, reflecting international interest in ensuring a peaceful resolution to the border standoff.

Recommended

Bangkok and Phnom Penh have a border dispute along Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with renewed tensions since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.

Separately, the Thai army on Monday said it is holding 18 Cambodian soldiers as "prisoners of war."

RelatedTRT Global - Explainer: What's behind the border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia?

The prisoners of war "will be repatriated upon complete cessation of armed conflict in accordance with Geneva Convention provisions," the army said in a statement.

Some 20 Cambodian soldiers were captured by Thai forces during the recent border skirmishes, two of whom were repatriated last week.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us